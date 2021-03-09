Accepting properties for April, 2021 Consignment Auction
Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC is accepting properties to include in April, 2021 Consignment Real Estate auction, targeting SE and South Texas
As we move through Covid-19 shutdowns, owners and sellers have properties they want to sell. This is an opportunity for Sellers to participate in a Multi-Property, Multi-Owner auction event.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC announces Consignment Real Estate Auction for April 2021. Due to the recent Texas area weather freeze, the deadline for inclusion in this consignment auction has been extended to March 15, 2021. The sale will target properties in the southeast and southern areas of Texas. Private sellers, banks, Government entities, and Real Estate brokers representing sellers are invited to submit properties to be part of this Multi-Property, Multi-Owner auction event. We are accumulating properties in the Beaumont/Port Arthur area, Greater Houston area, properties along the I-35 corridor of San Antonio and Austin region, and south to include Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley area. This is an opportunity for sellers of smaller properties to participate in a larger auction event, alongside other Sellers. Targeted properties include (but are not limited to): Small commercial properties (vacant or occupied); Retail; Office; Multifamily; Hospitality; Industrial; Land sites (urban and rural); Residential properties that are vacant and may have been impacted by recent weather events (hurricanes, floods, freeze); or any other types of properties where the seller is motivated to sell quickly in an auction environment. If a Seller or Broker has other types of larger properties or properties outside of this geographic area, please contact us to discuss, we can look at other upcoming auction programs.
— Paul A. Lynn, CCIM
About Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC (PAL): Members of the PAL auction team consider themselves Real Estate Brokers that use the auction method to sell real estate on an accelerated basis. We bring collectively over 75+ years of Real Estate Sales and over 50+ years of auction sales experience to assist all types of private, institutional, banks, non-profit and governmental Sellers. We excel at large portfolio auction events executing 25+ auction events that sold and closed 100+ properties in each auction event. In 2020 we sold 98 homes and 4 lots for the Beaumont Housing Authority, generating gross sales of $6 million. Through the years we have sold all types of real estate that included: Residential (houses, townhomes, condos, lots, etc.); Commercial (Office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality); Land (urban sites, rural sites, small acreage, large farms, and ranches); Specialty properties (Business campuses, specialty buildings, single use properties, etc.). For more details and information visit our web site at www.palccim.com. We can handle any type of Seller or any type of property in an auction environment.
