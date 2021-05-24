Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,361 in the last 365 days.

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Senate Bill 3

member image

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Senate Bill 3  print page

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
05/24/2021

Austin, Texas -- Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan (Beaumont) today issued the below statement following the House’s passage of Senate Bill 3, legislation filed in response to Winter Storm Uri:

"With the passage of Senate Bill 3 by the Texas House, our state is one step closer to reforming our electric grid. The Texas House and Senate have worked collaboratively on this bill, which is one of the most consequential pieces of legislation the state has tackled in recent memory, and I commend Chairman Paddie and the House State Affairs committee for handling this incredible responsibility with integrity and precision. This legislation will better ensure the reliability of our electricity market and make our grid more resilient in the face of extreme weather emergencies, and I applaud the House for their vital efforts to that end.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 2W.13

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-1000

10984 F.M. 1442 Suite B

Orange, Texas 77630

(409) 745-2777

You just read:

Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Senate Bill 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.