Speaker Dade Phelan Statement on Passage of Senate Bill 3

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

05/24/2021

Austin, Texas -- Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan (Beaumont) today issued the below statement following the House’s passage of Senate Bill 3, legislation filed in response to Winter Storm Uri:

"With the passage of Senate Bill 3 by the Texas House, our state is one step closer to reforming our electric grid. The Texas House and Senate have worked collaboratively on this bill, which is one of the most consequential pieces of legislation the state has tackled in recent memory, and I commend Chairman Paddie and the House State Affairs committee for handling this incredible responsibility with integrity and precision. This legislation will better ensure the reliability of our electricity market and make our grid more resilient in the face of extreme weather emergencies, and I applaud the House for their vital efforts to that end.”

