Spark: A Systemic Racism Story
Documentary Explores Racism’s Roots and Remedies, Offers Free Access in Recognition of the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder
George Floyd’s murder — which inspired a global uprising — teaches us that it is not enough to not be overtly racist; action is needed daily. ”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tragic death of George Floyd sparked the largest global protest in the history of the world, a national discussion, and a more profound look at deep-seated, systemic racism in America. As we approach the anniversary of George Floyd’s death on May 25th, Amateur Films’ 30-minute non-commercial documentary — Spark: A Systemic Racism Story — is available as a complimentary resource to explore racism’s roots and remedies while honoring George Floyd’s life and sparking allyship to the black community.
— Associate Producer, Julie Manriquez
Spark provides historical context of policies that have led to the continued oppression of Black Americans. The short documentary also proposes pragmatic, creative remedies in policing, criminal justice, and society in both full-length and condensed forms. Also available are individual short clips addressing systemic racism’s most relevant issues.
The producers’ participation in a local demonstration sparked by the death of Mr. Floyd inspired the creation of the educational yet gripping documentary. Spark encourages recognition of unconscious bias, shows a path to unlearning the historical narrative that redefined an entire race, and offers authentic and effective white allyship.
Associate Producer, Julie Manriquez explains, “We hope to encourage viewers to check themselves, do a little self-examination, and have the uncomfortable conversations that lead to systemic change. George Floyd’s murder — which inspired a global uprising — teaches us that it is not enough to not be overtly racist; action is needed daily. We don’t all need to be in the frontlines, but everybody’s got to get off the sidelines.”
Since the film’s release in December 2020, Spark is nearing 400,000 views and has garnered four wins and a finalist award in its first five film festivals. Also, organizations such as WD-40 Company, Endeavor Business Media, Third Option City, and schools such as Stanford University, the University of Wisconsin and various high schools such as La Jolla Country Day (CA) and Jefferson Township High School (NJ), are using Spark as a resource for racial justice, equity, and sensitivity.
About Amateur Films, LLC
Amateur Films, LLC is based in Minneapolis, MN, created in 2020 by Tom Gegax and Mary Wescott of the Gegax Family Foundation. The production team is made up of volunteers and includes talented and passionate neighbors in addition to the retention of top Hollywood writers, editors, composers, and sound and color experts. Amateur Films was inspired by the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests as well as Gegax’s personal experience during the late 60s civil rights uprisings when, working in Chicago with 14 Black service station owners in his territory, he developed deeply personal and business relationships as they protected him from harm during these uprisings and their aftermath.
