Geneva Financial Announces 600 Minimum Credit Score, Creating Opportunity for More Borrowers

Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announces release of an all-new 600 minimum credit score on multiple products across the board.

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announces release of an all-new 600 minimum credit score on multiple products across the board. The new release consists of FHA, USDA, and VA loans, all of which had previously required a credit score of 620 or higher. The move by the mortgage lender operating in 45 states opens a broader range of options are now available to people with lower credit scores looking to purchase their dream home.

“We are looking forward to being able to serve more humans in their path to homeownership. It is our goal at Geneva to provide that added human touch you don’t really get anywhere else, and we will be able to make those dreams possible for more Americans”, stated Telle VanTrojen, Partner and COO of the company.
Geneva Financial currently has more than 130 branches nationwide and is located in 45 states. The company offers a robust line of customer-focused products as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers. Those who are now qualified for FHA, USDA, or VA loans with Geneva Financial will be able to secure better financing, build wealth, and achieve homeownership more than ever before.


About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

About

Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the “inside-out.” With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our mortgage loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers. Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 – “Be Human” is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision. Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the “inside-out.” With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers. Although the company has evolved over the years, the founding principle has remained the same – take care of humans first and success will follow. In late 2018 we took a close look at the industry and the trend toward complete automation of the homebuying process – a trend intent on minimizing the human experience. Our response was to double-down on the human element, including a complete rebrand and approach summed up in one sentiment – Home Loans Powered By Humans® – powered by the humans in our organization and powered by the humans we help achieve the dream of homeownership and financial security. As we look forward, our aspirations as an organization remain laser-focused on providing white glove service by continuing our commitment to our originators, operations staff, and customers by serving through our core values. When it comes to life’s biggest decisions, you deserve to have an experienced human by your side and available when it’s convenient for your hectic schedule. At Geneva, you work with ONE licensed Mortgage Loan Officer throughout your transaction. We are available to communicate with you nights, weekends, early mornings – whatever is most convenient for your life. Join us as we continue our revolution and journey into the future of mortgage origination. Geneva Financial offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

