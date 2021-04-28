Geneva Financial Announces 45th State Licensure; Opens for Business and Jobs in West Virginia
The licensure effectively opens operations for the mortgage lender in West Virginia. ‘The Mountain State’ marks the second state addition in 2021.
... our mission is to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers and the communities we serve... we seek to share that mission and continue to deliver a higher level of human service...”PHOENIX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announced the company’s 45th state licensure today, effectively opening operations for the direct mortgage lender in West Virginia. ‘The Mountain State’ marks the second state addition to Geneva’s operations in 2021.
— James Polinori - Chief Marketing Officer
“At Geneva, our mission is to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers and the communities we serve. As we expand into new territories, we seek to share that mission and continue to deliver a higher level of human service for America’s homebuyers” states James Polinori, Chief Marketing Officer for the company. “our priorities are and always will be our originators, operations staff, and clients as we grow and continue revolutionizing mortgage origination”.
With the ability operate fully in West Virginia, Geneva plans to expand mortgage operations in the state and looks to provide job opportunity for many West Virginians. The company is actively seeking resumes for Mortgage Loan Officers, Processors, Underwriters and several other positions. West Virginians are encouraged to inquire about opportunities at www.Genevafi.com/opportunity
With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.
James Polinori
Geneva Financial
+1 480-822-8121
email us here