Geneva Financial Announces 45th State Licensure; Opens for Business and Jobs in West Virginia

West Virginia mortgage lender Geneva Financial

Direct mortgage lender Geneva Financial opens operations in West Virginia

The licensure effectively opens operations for the mortgage lender in West Virginia. ‘The Mountain State’ marks the second state addition in 2021.

... our mission is to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers and the communities we serve... we seek to share that mission and continue to deliver a higher level of human service...”
— James Polinori - Chief Marketing Officer
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announced the company’s 45th state licensure today, effectively opening operations for the direct mortgage lender in West Virginia. ‘The Mountain State’ marks the second state addition to Geneva’s operations in 2021.

“At Geneva, our mission is to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers and the communities we serve. As we expand into new territories, we seek to share that mission and continue to deliver a higher level of human service for America’s homebuyers” states James Polinori, Chief Marketing Officer for the company. “our priorities are and always will be our originators, operations staff, and clients as we grow and continue revolutionizing mortgage origination”.

With the ability operate fully in West Virginia, Geneva plans to expand mortgage operations in the state and looks to provide job opportunity for many West Virginians. The company is actively seeking resumes for Mortgage Loan Officers, Processors, Underwriters and several other positions. West Virginians are encouraged to inquire about opportunities at www.Genevafi.com/opportunity


With more than 130 branches nationwide, Geneva Financial Home Loans offers countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

James Polinori
Geneva Financial
+1 480-822-8121
email us here

You just read:

Geneva Financial Announces 45th State Licensure; Opens for Business and Jobs in West Virginia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
James Polinori
Geneva Financial
+1 480-822-8121
Company/Organization
Geneva Financial
3155 S Price Road Ste 105
Chandler, Arizona, 85248
United States
+1 480-822-8121
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the “inside-out.” With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our mortgage loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers. Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 – “Be Human” is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision. Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the “inside-out.” With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers. Although the company has evolved over the years, the founding principle has remained the same – take care of humans first and success will follow. In late 2018 we took a close look at the industry and the trend toward complete automation of the homebuying process – a trend intent on minimizing the human experience. Our response was to double-down on the human element, including a complete rebrand and approach summed up in one sentiment – Home Loans Powered By Humans® – powered by the humans in our organization and powered by the humans we help achieve the dream of homeownership and financial security. As we look forward, our aspirations as an organization remain laser-focused on providing white glove service by continuing our commitment to our originators, operations staff, and customers by serving through our core values. When it comes to life’s biggest decisions, you deserve to have an experienced human by your side and available when it’s convenient for your hectic schedule. At Geneva, you work with ONE licensed Mortgage Loan Officer throughout your transaction. We are available to communicate with you nights, weekends, early mornings – whatever is most convenient for your life. Join us as we continue our revolution and journey into the future of mortgage origination. Geneva Financial offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

mortgage lender

More From This Author
Geneva Financial Announces 45th State Licensure; Opens for Business and Jobs in West Virginia
Best Arizona Mortgage, Banks and Financial Services Announced In 24th Annual ‘Ranking Arizona’ Poll by AZ Big Media
Geneva Financial Named #1 Mortgage Lender in 24th Annual 'Ranking Arizona' Poll by AZ Big Media
View All Stories From This Author