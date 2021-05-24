Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,361 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: Soil Health Advisory Committee to Meet on June 7 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Soil Health Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, June 7 at 1 p.m. via teleconference. The agenda will include a discussion on programs and practices that can improve soil health. 

This meeting is open to the public. If you are interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information. 

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Meeting Notice: Soil Health Advisory Committee to Meet on June 7 via Teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.