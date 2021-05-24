Meeting Notice: Soil Health Advisory Committee to Meet on June 7 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Soil Health Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, June 7 at 1 p.m. via teleconference. The agenda will include a discussion on programs and practices that can improve soil health.
This meeting is open to the public. If you are interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov for call-in information.
