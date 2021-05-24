Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,361 in the last 365 days.

Rapides Parish designated natural disaster area

NEWS

Rapides Parish designated natural disaster area

May 24, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (May 24, 2021) – Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated Rapides Parish as a primary natural disaster area. Producers who suffered losses caused by the winter storm and ice that occurred from Feb. 15-21, 2021, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Louisiana parishes of Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches and Vernon are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

“Many producers in this area were hit by multiple hurricanes last year only to have further losses from the winter storm in February,” Strain said. “Emergency assistance is essential to help producers recover and stay in business.”

Strain said producers may contact their local FSA office for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.

 

You just read:

Rapides Parish designated natural disaster area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.