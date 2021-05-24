“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of May 24: Remembering Those Who Wore the Uniform

May 31 is Memorial Day, our nation’s most solemn holiday. It is a day when Americans across the country and overseas pause to remember, honor and give thanks for the men and women who fought and died in service to the United States.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day began after the Civil War as a way to honor those who had died in the war. The first Decoration Day was observed on May 30, 1868. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it is believed the day was chosen because flowers would be in bloom throughout the country. For most of its history, Memorial Day has been a day of remembrance, observed by placing flowers and flags on gravesites, visiting cemeteries and memorials, participating in parades and wearing red poppies.

Ours is a nation whose independence was won by those in the armed services. And ours is a nation whose freedoms have been continually protected ever since by the brave men and women serving our country.

Those who gave their lives defending our country, our rights and our freedoms deserve to be remembered and honored every day of the year, most especially on the one day our nation has set aside for that very purpose. This Memorial Day, and every day, I ask you to please keep in your hearts all the brave men and women who have given their lives for these United States of America.

