Memorial Day Weekend Interstate 80 Lane Closures

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists of ongoing lane closures as part of the resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.

There will be no ramp closures over the Memorial Day weekend, but lane closures will remain in effect. This includes the area of Interstate 80 beginning 0.17 miles west of the Clarion/Venango County Line to approximately 11.32 miles east of the Jefferson/Clarion County Line.

Future ramp closures will be released on a weekly basis. These closures will be weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.