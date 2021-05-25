EGYM Expert Series - Technology’s Impact On The Fitness Floor
Technology is making a big impact in the gym and particularly on the fitness floor, experts Victor Verhage and Mark Ownes share their insight.
With the return of members to gyms happening, the in-gym experience with the help of tech is an area where innovation will be happening.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent hardware and software solutions, announced their next live event: EGYM Expert Series - Technology’s Impact On The Fitness Floor on June 15, 2021, 12:00 PM Mountain/ 2:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada).
— Bryan O'Rourke
EGYM, in collaboration with Fitness Industry Technology Council, invites gym, health club, and studio owners and operators to discuss trends in technology and its impact on the fitness floor. Be it strength training, personal training, group fitness, and more, technology is making a big impact in the gym and particularly on the fitness floor and our experts Victor Verhage and Mark Ownes will share their insights with Dana Milkie of E-GYM and host Bryan O’Rourke of IHRSA and the Fitness Industry Technology Council.
Victor Verhage has advised and worked for leading global brands in fitness programming, sales, and personal training. As a highly accredited fitness professional, former Marine, and business leader, Victor has recruited and trained thousands of personal training professionals and has implemented fitness programming using the latest equipment and technology tools over the past 30 years.
Mark Owens is a successful fitness entrepreneur and co-founder of Prime Fitness RX (“PFR”), a two-location technologically cutting edge fitness studio based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mark and his wife Sacha Owens expanded and created two high-rise state-of-the-art locations, they added the power of EGYM to provide affordable, digital personal training, 24/7. “With the EGYM personal training system and Smart Cardio technology all Prime Fitness RX is “More Than A Gym,' says Owens.
Bryan O’Rourke, CEO of FIT-C and series host, had this to say, “We have seen the explosion of apps, wearables, and other technology in the fitness world in the past year but the fitness floor is where a lot of interesting technology developments are happening as well. With the return of members to gyms happening, the in-gym experience with the help of tech is an area where innovation will be happening. I am keeping a close eye on those developments.”
“As so many of our experts and industry leaders have shared, today members expect intuitive and personalized fitness experiences, whether using mobile fitness applications or on the fitness floor itself. The EGYM solution combines software with intelligent fitness equipment that provides a fun, motivating, and easy-to-use training experience. This is what technology adoption in the gym should look like” said Dana Milkie, General Manager for EGYM North America.
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not-for-profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC’s headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
