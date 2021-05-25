TraceGains Adds Inclusive Procurement Functionality to Market Hub
TraceGains announced new functionality within its sourcing directory Market Hub to help manufacturers connect with diverse suppliers.
To move toward greater economic equality, supplier diversity must be more than a catchphrase; it needs a seat at the table, and it must be top of mind within procurement practices.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in compliance, quality, and innovation software for food, beverage, and supplements companies, today announced new functionality within its sourcing directory Market Hub, to help manufacturers connect with diverse suppliers.
— Barilla Supplier Diversity Program Manager, Angenetta Frison
TraceGains added two primary questions to its Supplier Questionnaire to enable companies to quickly identify as minority or women-owned, along with a text option to provide supporting details. This added feature makes it even easier for companies to incorporate more diverse suppliers within their procurement programs.
When food, beverage, and supplements manufacturers need to source items, raw materials, ingredients, or services, they can find it in Market Hub. With advanced search criteria like country of origin, location, halal, kosher, allergens, organic, and several other filters—which now include minority and women-owned businesses—teams get precise sourcing fast. And because there are several supplier options for most searches, companies never have to settle.
The new diverse supplier filters within Market Hub are a customer-driven initiative led primarily by Barilla, the world’s largest pasta producer.
“To move toward greater economic equality, supplier diversity must be more than a catchphrase; it needs a seat at the table, and it must be top of mind within procurement practices,” Angenetta Frison, Supplier Diversity Program Manager at Barilla, explained.
With this new Market Hub feature, TraceGains customers can ensure they’re allocating resources to inclusive procurement initiatives, which have emerged as a critical component of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) plans.
“A Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plan that incorporates a diverse procurement program expands the supplier pool. And a wider assortment of sourcing opportunities makes for a more agile supply chain,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki added. “We encourage all women- and minority-owned suppliers on TraceGains Network—or buyers looking for suppliers—to fill out these questions to help our users achieve their diversity goals."
Suppliers can get in front of more manufacturers by building a complimentary online profile on TraceGains Network. Once complete, suppliers become visible to 40% of the top 100 food and beverage companies and many other leading brands that run TraceGains. You can find more information in our blog here.
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, we provide networked innovation and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
Denis Storey
TraceGains
+1 720-465-9437
email us here