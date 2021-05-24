Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget completes Executive Branch Pay Equity Study

May 24, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (May 24, 2021) — The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget (GOPB) recently completed a study of executive branch state employees, their wages, and demographic and workplace characteristics such as gender, minority status, tenure, and work performed in order to inform efforts to narrow the gender pay gap.

The study contains four key findings suggesting that while, on average, pay differences can be explained by non-demographic factors, there is evidence of gender pay gaps within some agencies and within similar levels of work performed. Additionally, women and minorities are underrepresented in jobs associated with higher levels of pay and decision-making authority.

“State employees demonstrate extraordinary dedication to the taxpayers they serve,” Gov. Cox said. “We are pleased to learn that, on average, state compensation policies provide equal pay for equal work, but we know there is more to be done. We look forward to tackling problems related to equality of opportunity so that every Utahn has a voice in places where decisions are made.”

Accompanying the findings are action items developed by the Department of Human Resource Management (DHRM) in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget. DHRM field officers will continue to develop additional agency specific responses to ensure the state maintains and improves equity practices.

Click here to access the full study, and here to access a one-page summary of the major findings and associated action items.

The mission of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget is to create more value for every tax dollar invested. To learn more, please visit gopb.utah.gov.

