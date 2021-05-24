ROGERS’ FIRST PIECE OF LEGISLATION SIGNED INTO LAW BY GOVERNOR ABBOTT

by: Rep. Rogers, Glenn

05/20/2021

AUSTIN, TX – On Saturday, May 15, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1831 into law.

Supported by The County & District Clerks’ Association of Texas, HB 1831 allows for county and district clerks to carry over up to 10 hours of continuing education credits from the current calendar year into the upcoming calendar year. The Association noted that this carryover is necessary because unforeseen circumstances – such as the COVID-19 pandemic – may make it difficult for clerks to acquire the necessary credit hours in the prescribed time frame.

HB 1831 brings continuing education requirements in line with those followed by county commissioners, county treasurers, and tax assessors.

“Our out-of-date continuing education requirements have placed an unnecessary burden on county and district clerks,” said Representative Glenn Rogers, author of HB 1831. “This law will remove that burden and give clerks the same benefits other county officials enjoy.”

Rogers noted that this issue was brought to his attention by his constituents.

“I met with many clerks from across House District 60 while running for office and during the time leading up to this session. Addressing this issue was important to all of them, and I am proud to get it done,” continued Rogers.

The passage and signing of HB 1831 marks the first piece of legislation authored by Rogers to be signed into law by the governor.

“I’m honored to represent the people of House District 60, and I’m happy that my first piece of legislation to be signed by the governor helps our district clerks,” Rogers said. “I appreciate the overwhelming bipartisan support HB 1831 has received from my colleagues in the House and the ladies and gentlemen in the Senate.”

“I am proud to see this legislation signed by the governor, and I will continue represent the interests of the men and women of House District 60 and rural Texas.”

