Battle of Good versus Evil Transcends to Another Realm in New Screenplay - Filmways Pictures

Filmways Pictures Filmways Pictures

Can Orijon withstand the attacks of powerful forces of evil from within its walls in a new script?

The war between good and evil has been portrayed in many ways especially in films. So I want to give it an elemental twist that will surely surprise and entertain the audience,” — Delegato quipped in an interview

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent success of F.J.J. Delegato in his previously published high-fantasy fiction, a screenplay of Legends of Orijon: Fall From Greatness is underway. He is working with Filmways Pictures Agency for the project. The agency will also handle the creative rights of the material.

“The war between good and evil has been portrayed in many ways especially in films. So I want to give it an elemental twist that will surely surprise and entertain the audience,” Delegato quipped in an interview.

The story is set two hundred years after the Kingdom of Orijon’s greatest treasure vanished. Prince Theos wants to make peace flourish in all of the lands again. So he tries to mend the rift among the humans, alminoids, dwarves, and mel-rays.

Unbeknownst to him, Malos Tabis, the Grand Adviser to the Kings of Orijon, has his plans for the throne. Driven by ambition for power, he frees Endora, the long-forgotten evil witch, to help bring down the kingdom.

F.J.J. Delegato said that this epic can hopefully transmit a message for humankind. In a world where selfishness and greed lurk in every corner, we must do our part to maintain peace. ”Each individual exists for a specific purpose. To deviate from that purpose can result in chaos,” he said.

According to F.J. J. Delegato, the production of the script is still within its timeline despite the delays caused by the pandemic. He also expressed that he is completely grateful to work with Filmways Agency on this project.

- - - - -

About the Writer

F.J.J. Delegato started writing stories while he was still in college. His first fiction book entitled, A Time for Us was published at the age of 23. Inspired by the philosophies of C.S. Lewis, G.K. Chesterton, J.R.R. Tolkien, he hopes to write stories that inspire the readers to search for Truth.

Screenplay Exclusively Distributed by Filmways Pictures

For more information, please contact +1-888-214-1757 or email us at info@filmwayspictures.com.

https://www.filmwayspictures.com/