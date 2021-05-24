Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,356 in the last 365 days.

NEJD honors Judge Fontaine on her retirement

 

Family members, local citizens, Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Justice Gerald VandeWalle, Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, numerous district judges, members of the bar and staff gathered on Friday, May 21 to pay tribute to Judge Laurie A. Fontaine’s more than 23 years of service as a District Judge to the State of North Dakota, Northeast Judicial District and Cavalier and Pembina counties.

Prior to her service as a District Judge, Fontaine was in private practice from 1983-1998 and was the Pembina County State’s Attorney from 1987-1998. 

Judge Fontaine was honored with a cake and received a retirement plaque from Northeast Judicial District Presiding Judge Donovan Foughty.

Photo by Michelle Flanders

You just read:

NEJD honors Judge Fontaine on her retirement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.