State of North Carolina Internship Program Welcomes Class of Summer 2021

Today, 71 students, representing 24 of North Carolina counties, will embark on a 10-week educational experience at one of North Carolina’s state government agencies. For more than 50 years, the State of North Carolina Internship Program has provided state government work opportunities to North Carolina students attending a college, university, technical institute, or community college.

“This internship program offers an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable work experience while learning about state government operations,” said NC Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “My hope is that these students will develop a passion for public service and come back to work for the State after graduation.”

On May 24, students participated in a virtual program orientation with Secretary Cashwell and members of the Internship Council Panel. The State of North Carolina Internship Program is coordinated by the DOA’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement, offering college students across the state an opportunity to connect lessons learned in the classroom to potential career choices in public service.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intern work assignments were strictly virtual. This year, the Program will continue its virtual format, allowing students to work remotely to gain practical workplace skills in a variety of professional areas ranging from public policy to tourism. Additionally, students will participate in virtual networking opportunities with state government leaders for career development.

Summer interns are selected annually through a competitive process overseen by the NC Internship Council.

For more information on the State of North Carolina Internship Program, please visit the NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement website.

2021 State of North Carolina Interns

Intern First Name Intern Last Name School Hometown County Menaka Atree University of Michigan Wake Madison Elise Barfield University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Wake Isabella Berenjian North Carolina State University Wake Akshatha Bharadwaj University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Durham Caroline Brinson University of North Carolina at Wilmington New Hanover De'Ja Bunyan North Carolina Central University Durham William Reid Calhoun University of the South Wake Samantha Cline Western Carolina University Cumberland Leila Coe East Carolina University Wake Abigail Coffey University of North Carolina at Charlotte Mecklenburg Lily Cooper Duke University Durham Geoffrey Dean University of Missouri Wake Samara Demary Peace University Wake Merel Devaney University of North Carolina at Charlotte Wake Brady Dillingham North Carolina State University Buncombe David Joseph DiMaggio Elon University School of Law Guilford Wallace Driggers Campbell University School of Law Wake Christa Dutton Wake Forest University Wake Josiah Faison High Point University Duplin Kira Fowler Appalachian State University Wake Lily Fowler American University Orange Collin Geersen North Carolina State University Wake Katie Geith Northeastern University Orange Riley Gilmore University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Wake Kyle Gray Duke University Durham David Harmon Clemson University Johnston Daniel Tyler Harrell Washington University School of Law Wake Meah Harris University of North Carolina at Greensboro Wake Danielle Hillie North Carolina Central University Cabarrus Tessa Hong University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Orange Matthew Ruark Hoskins North Carolina State University Wake Madison Irving North Carolina State University Perquimans Rhea Jayaswal University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Wake Sarah Jefcoat University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Guilford Austin Johnson North Carolina State University Dare Stuti Joshi University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Wake Sabrina Kapp North Carolina State University Wake Kelly Koehler North Carolina State University Carteret Nicolas MacGregor Appalachian State University Watauga Tara Maldonado University of North Carolina at Pembroke Robeson Rosie Maloney North Carolina State University Orange Theodore Marsh, Jr North Carolina Central University School of Law Granville Jack Mathura University of North Carolina at Charlotte Wake Abigail McNaughton University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Orange Sascha Medina University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill New Hanover La'Mya Moffett Fayetteville State University Cumberland Dylan C. Morgan University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Mecklenburg Diana Nava University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lincoln Selma Okyere-Badoo North Carolina State University Wake Hanne Parks North Carolina State University Orange Talina Perez Appalachian State University Lee Katharine Priu Johns Hopkins University Wake Meg Pugsley North Carolina State University Wake Seth Allen Ratliff University of North Carolina at Charlotte Iredell Edgar Rodriguez North Carolina State University Johnston Madison Ryley Ruff North Carolina State University Carteret Aaron Saunders North Carolina A&T State University Wake Madeline Schehl North Carolina State University Wake Kyle Scott University of North Carolina at Greensboro Johnston Stuti Shah University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Mecklenburg Rajesh Shrestha North Carolina Central University Wake Abigail Siracusa Methodist University California Sophia Solan Elon University Out of State Sarah Stern North Carolina State University Wake Leo Street Davidson County Community College Cabarrus Edna Ulysse Wake Forest University Forsyth Abigail Ware North Carolina State University Wake Eason Warren Barton College Pitt Taylor Weddington University of North Carolina at Wilmington New Hanover Brenna Weymouth University of North Carolina at Asheville Buncombe Rachel Wilson University of Kentucky Buncombe Andrew Worrell University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Lee

_____________________________________________________________________________

About NC Department of Administration

Established in 1957, the North Carolina Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell since appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2021, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs provide advocacy, assistance and services to diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

About the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement (CFWYI) is a division of the North Carolina Department of Administration. The mission of the Council is to advise the Governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues that impact women and youth.

###