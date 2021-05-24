State of North Carolina Internship Program Welcomes Class of Summer 2021
Today, 71 students, representing 24 of North Carolina counties, will embark on a 10-week educational experience at one of North Carolina’s state government agencies. For more than 50 years, the State of North Carolina Internship Program has provided state government work opportunities to North Carolina students attending a college, university, technical institute, or community college.
“This internship program offers an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable work experience while learning about state government operations,” said NC Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “My hope is that these students will develop a passion for public service and come back to work for the State after graduation.”
On May 24, students participated in a virtual program orientation with Secretary Cashwell and members of the Internship Council Panel. The State of North Carolina Internship Program is coordinated by the DOA’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement, offering college students across the state an opportunity to connect lessons learned in the classroom to potential career choices in public service.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intern work assignments were strictly virtual. This year, the Program will continue its virtual format, allowing students to work remotely to gain practical workplace skills in a variety of professional areas ranging from public policy to tourism. Additionally, students will participate in virtual networking opportunities with state government leaders for career development.
Summer interns are selected annually through a competitive process overseen by the NC Internship Council.
For more information on the State of North Carolina Internship Program, please visit the NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement website.
2021 State of North Carolina Interns
|Intern First Name
|
Intern Last Name
|
School
|
Hometown County
|
Menaka
|
Atree
|
University of Michigan
|
Wake
|
Madison Elise
|
Barfield
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Wake
|
Isabella
|
Berenjian
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Akshatha
|
Bharadwaj
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Durham
|
Caroline
|
Brinson
|
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
|
New Hanover
|
De'Ja
|
Bunyan
|
North Carolina Central University
|
Durham
|
William Reid
|
Calhoun
|
University of the South
|
Wake
|
Samantha
|
Cline
|
Western Carolina University
|
Cumberland
|
Leila
|
Coe
|
East Carolina University
|
Wake
|
Abigail
|
Coffey
|
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|
Mecklenburg
|
Lily
|
Cooper
|
Duke University
|
Durham
|
Geoffrey
|
Dean
|
University of Missouri
|
Wake
|
Samara
|
Demary
|
Peace University
|
Wake
|
Merel
|
Devaney
|
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|
Wake
|
Brady
|
Dillingham
|
North Carolina State University
|
Buncombe
|
David Joseph
|
DiMaggio
|
Elon University School of Law
|
Guilford
|
Wallace
|
Driggers
|
Campbell University School of Law
|
Wake
|
Christa
|
Dutton
|
Wake Forest University
|
Wake
|
Josiah
|
Faison
|
High Point University
|
Duplin
|
Kira
|
Fowler
|
Appalachian State University
|
Wake
|
Lily
|
Fowler
|
American University
|
Orange
|
Collin
|
Geersen
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Katie
|
Geith
|
Northeastern University
|
Orange
|
Riley
|
Gilmore
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Wake
|
Kyle
|
Gray
|
Duke University
|
Durham
|
David
|
Harmon
|
Clemson University
|
Johnston
|
Daniel Tyler
|
Harrell
|
Washington University School of Law
|
Wake
|
Meah
|
Harris
|
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|
Wake
|
Danielle
|
Hillie
|
North Carolina Central University
|
Cabarrus
|
Tessa
|
Hong
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Orange
|
Matthew Ruark
|
Hoskins
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Madison
|
Irving
|
North Carolina State University
|
Perquimans
|
Rhea
|
Jayaswal
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Wake
|
Sarah
|
Jefcoat
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Guilford
|
Austin
|
Johnson
|
North Carolina State University
|
Dare
|
Stuti
|
Joshi
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Wake
|
Sabrina
|
Kapp
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Kelly
|
Koehler
|
North Carolina State University
|
Carteret
|
Nicolas
|
MacGregor
|
Appalachian State University
|
Watauga
|
Tara
|
Maldonado
|
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
|
Robeson
|
Rosie
|
Maloney
|
North Carolina State University
|
Orange
|
Theodore
|
Marsh, Jr
|
North Carolina Central University School of Law
|
Granville
|
Jack
|
Mathura
|
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|
Wake
|
Abigail
|
McNaughton
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Orange
|
Sascha
|
Medina
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
New Hanover
|
La'Mya
|
Moffett
|
Fayetteville State University
|
Cumberland
|
Dylan C.
|
Morgan
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Mecklenburg
|
Diana
|
Nava
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Lincoln
|
Selma
|
Okyere-Badoo
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Hanne
|
Parks
|
North Carolina State University
|
Orange
|
Talina
|
Perez
|
Appalachian State University
|
Lee
|
Katharine
|
Priu
|
Johns Hopkins University
|
Wake
|
Meg
|
Pugsley
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Seth Allen
|
Ratliff
|
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|
Iredell
|
Edgar
|
Rodriguez
|
North Carolina State University
|
Johnston
|
Madison Ryley
|
Ruff
|
North Carolina State University
|
Carteret
|
Aaron
|
Saunders
|
North Carolina A&T State University
|
Wake
|
Madeline
|
Schehl
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Kyle
|
Scott
|
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
|
Johnston
|
Stuti
|
Shah
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Mecklenburg
|
Rajesh
|
Shrestha
|
North Carolina Central University
|
Wake
|
Abigail
|
Siracusa
|
Methodist University
|
California
|
Sophia
|
Solan
|
Elon University
|
Out of State
|
Sarah
|
Stern
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Leo
|
Street
|
Davidson County Community College
|
Cabarrus
|
Edna
|
Ulysse
|
Wake Forest University
|
Forsyth
|
Abigail
|
Ware
|
North Carolina State University
|
Wake
|
Eason
|
Warren
|
Barton College
|
Pitt
|
Taylor
|
Weddington
|
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
|
New Hanover
|
Brenna
|
Weymouth
|
University of North Carolina at Asheville
|
Buncombe
|
Rachel
|
Wilson
|
University of Kentucky
|
Buncombe
|
Andrew
|
Worrell
|
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|
Lee
About NC Department of Administration
Established in 1957, the North Carolina Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell since appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2021, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs provide advocacy, assistance and services to diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.
About the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement
The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement (CFWYI) is a division of the North Carolina Department of Administration. The mission of the Council is to advise the Governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues that impact women and youth.
