Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,356 in the last 365 days.

State of North Carolina Internship Program Welcomes Class of Summer 2021

Today, 71 students, representing 24 of North Carolina counties, will embark on a 10-week educational experience at one of North Carolina’s state government agencies. For more than 50 years, the State of North Carolina Internship Program has provided state government work opportunities to North Carolina students attending a college, university, technical institute, or community college.

“This internship program offers an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable work experience while learning about state government operations,” said NC Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “My hope is that these students will develop a passion for public service and come back to work for the State after graduation.”

On May 24, students participated in a virtual program orientation with Secretary Cashwell and members of the Internship Council Panel. The State of North Carolina Internship Program is coordinated by the DOA’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement, offering college students across the state an opportunity to connect lessons learned in the classroom to potential career choices in public service.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intern work assignments were strictly virtual. This year, the Program will continue its virtual format, allowing students to work remotely to gain practical workplace skills in a variety of professional areas ranging from public policy to tourism. Additionally, students will participate in virtual networking opportunities with state government leaders for career development.

Summer interns are selected annually through a competitive process overseen by the NC Internship Council.

For more information on the State of North Carolina Internship Program, please visit the NC Council for Women & Youth Involvement website.

2021 State of North Carolina Interns

Intern First Name

Intern Last Name

School

Hometown County

Menaka

Atree

University of Michigan

Wake

Madison Elise

Barfield

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Wake

Isabella

Berenjian

North Carolina State University

Wake

Akshatha

Bharadwaj

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Durham

Caroline

Brinson

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

New Hanover

De'Ja

Bunyan

North Carolina Central University

Durham

William Reid

Calhoun

University of the South

Wake

Samantha

Cline

Western Carolina University

Cumberland

Leila

Coe

East Carolina University

Wake

Abigail

Coffey

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Mecklenburg

Lily

Cooper

Duke University

Durham

Geoffrey

Dean

University of Missouri

Wake

Samara

Demary

Peace University

Wake

Merel

Devaney

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Wake

Brady

Dillingham

North Carolina State University

Buncombe

David Joseph

DiMaggio

Elon University School of Law

Guilford

Wallace

Driggers

Campbell University School of Law

Wake

Christa

Dutton

Wake Forest University

Wake

Josiah

Faison

High Point University

Duplin

Kira

Fowler

Appalachian State University

Wake

Lily

Fowler

American University

Orange

Collin

Geersen

North Carolina State University

Wake

Katie

Geith

Northeastern University

Orange

Riley

Gilmore

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Wake

Kyle

Gray

Duke University

Durham

David

Harmon

Clemson University

Johnston

Daniel Tyler

Harrell

Washington University School of Law

Wake

Meah

Harris

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Wake

Danielle

Hillie

North Carolina Central University

Cabarrus

Tessa

Hong

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Orange

Matthew Ruark

Hoskins

North Carolina State University

Wake

Madison

Irving

North Carolina State University

Perquimans

Rhea

Jayaswal

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Wake

Sarah

Jefcoat

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Guilford

Austin

Johnson

North Carolina State University

Dare

Stuti

Joshi

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Wake

Sabrina

Kapp

North Carolina State University

Wake

Kelly

Koehler

North Carolina State University

Carteret

Nicolas

MacGregor

Appalachian State University

Watauga

Tara

Maldonado

University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Robeson

Rosie

Maloney

North Carolina State University

Orange

Theodore

Marsh, Jr

North Carolina Central University School of Law

Granville

Jack

Mathura

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Wake

Abigail

McNaughton

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Orange

Sascha

Medina

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

New Hanover

La'Mya

Moffett

Fayetteville State University

Cumberland

Dylan C.

Morgan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Mecklenburg

Diana

Nava

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Lincoln

Selma

Okyere-Badoo

North Carolina State University

Wake

Hanne

Parks

North Carolina State University

Orange

Talina

Perez

Appalachian State University

Lee

Katharine

Priu

Johns Hopkins University

Wake

Meg

Pugsley

North Carolina State University

Wake

Seth Allen

Ratliff

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Iredell

Edgar

Rodriguez

North Carolina State University

Johnston

Madison Ryley

Ruff

North Carolina State University

Carteret

Aaron

Saunders

North Carolina A&T State University

Wake

Madeline

Schehl

North Carolina State University

Wake

Kyle

Scott

University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Johnston

Stuti

Shah

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Mecklenburg

Rajesh

Shrestha

North Carolina Central University

Wake

Abigail

Siracusa

Methodist University

California

Sophia

Solan

Elon University

Out of State

Sarah

Stern

North Carolina State University

Wake

Leo

Street

Davidson County Community College

Cabarrus

Edna

Ulysse

Wake Forest University

Forsyth

Abigail

Ware

North Carolina State University

Wake

Eason

Warren

Barton College

Pitt

Taylor

Weddington

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

New Hanover

Brenna

Weymouth

University of North Carolina at Asheville

Buncombe

Rachel

Wilson

University of Kentucky

Buncombe

Andrew

Worrell

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Lee

_____________________________________________________________________________

About NC Department of Administration

Established in 1957, the North Carolina Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell since appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2021, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs provide advocacy, assistance and services to diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

About the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement (CFWYI) is a division of the North Carolina Department of Administration.  The mission of the Council is to advise the Governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues that impact women and youth.

###

You just read:

State of North Carolina Internship Program Welcomes Class of Summer 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.