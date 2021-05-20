2021-05-20 15:36:13.827 Springfield Lottery Player Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-05-20 15:36:13.827

A Missouri Lottery “Crossword Multiplier” Scratchers ticket purchased at Rapid Roberts, 320 W. Sunshine St. in Springfield, revealed a $50,000 top prize for local resident Jamie Dusenbury.

Dusenbury claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on May 14.

“Crossword Multiplier” is a $3 game with more than $4.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $50,000.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.