Young Adult Story Inspires Restoration of Christian Values Despite Life Challenges - Filmways Pictures

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are you willing to do when your faith is being attacked? C.A. Davidson shares a moving story of fighting for one’s beliefs despite life’s challenges in Escape to Faith and Freedom.

“My goal is to restore Judeo-Christian cultural heritage through epic stories. For me, epic stories are events and patterns in history that affect the freedom of the human family,” the author said.

Escape to Faith and Freedom is a historical fiction with an element of religion. It follows the story of Benjamin Benamoz, a boy who lost his father to the secret police working for the Kohor Empire Satellite.

Living in an era where Christianity is forbidden, he tries to defend his beliefs. As he dives deeper into his epic journey, he learns that the fate of the Western civilization is also on the line. And he has to find a way to save both his community and faith from the forces that seek to destroy them.

In a book review from Michael Radon for the US Review of Books, he said, “Utilizing an interesting premise, a fascinating parallel history, and a profound message on morals, this book manages to weave an entertaining story filled with action and romance while also giving the reader something to think about.



About the Author

C.A. Davidson witnessed the attack on Judeo-Christianity during the Cold War. It had a profound effect on the way of life for believers. That is why she made it her mission to restore biblical values for future generations. For more details, visit her website at https://epicworld.net/.



