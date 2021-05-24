May 2021 Fishing Report

In the May Fishing Report we highlight the new state record fallfish in addition to a respectable trophy smallmouth bass from our online anger recognition program. Alex McCrickard, DWR Aquatic Education Coordinator, demonstrates how to rig and fish a swimbait on the Staunton River below Leesville Dam. Learn why it’s effective for a variety of different species. Also, Alex discusses walleye biology and the feeding behavior behind this unique fish that calls the Staunton River home. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to see more videos like this, and don’t forget to take advantage of our Refer a Friend program!