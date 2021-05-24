Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,354 in the last 365 days.

May 2021 Fishing Report

In the May Fishing Report we highlight the new state record fallfish in addition to a respectable trophy smallmouth bass from our online anger recognition program. Alex McCrickard, DWR Aquatic Education Coordinator, demonstrates how to rig and fish a swimbait on the Staunton River below Leesville Dam. Learn why it’s effective for a variety of different species. Also, Alex discusses walleye biology and the feeding behavior behind this unique fish that calls the Staunton River home. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to see more videos like this, and don’t forget to take advantage of our Refer a Friend program!

You just read:

May 2021 Fishing Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.