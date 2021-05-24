Saxonburg Boulevard Bridge Project and Road Closure

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a bridge project on Saxonburg Boulevard in Clinton Township, Butler County beginning on June 7, 2021.

This project is part of a group bridge project that includes the replacement of the existing structures carrying Saxonburg Boulevard, Wylie Road and Brewer/Brickyard Road over Rocky Run.

The first structure replacement will cause a road closure of Saxonburg Boulevard at the intersection of Wylie Road and State Route 2007 on the northern end and at the intersection of Brewer Road and State Route 2007 on the southern end. Signage will be posted for the detour route.

From the north limit of the project, the detour will begin at Saxonburg Boulevard and State Route 228. Motorists will continue to Ekastown Road, then to Bakerstown Road and back to Saxonburg Boulevard on the southern end of the project limits.

Once completed, the second two structures to be replaced are on Township Roads - Wylie Road and Brewer Road. Detours will be marked for those also.

The project will begin on June 7 and continue through the end of September.

This $1.85 million project is being completed by contractor Charles J. Merlo Inc.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

