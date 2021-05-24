Various Roads in Allegheny County Closed Due to Flooding  

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of various roads in Allegheny County are closed due to flooding.

Union Avenue (Route 4023) in Bellevue Borough

Seavey Road (Route 4004) in Shaler Township

Rochester Road (Route 4011) in Franklin Park Borough

Additionally, a portion of Reis Run Road (Route 4022/4027) in Franklin Park Borough is down to a single lane due to a land slide.

