Various Roads in Allegheny County Closed Due to Flooding  

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of various roads in Allegheny County are closed due to flooding.

  • Union Avenue (Route 4023) in Bellevue Borough

  • Seavey Road (Route 4004) in Shaler Township

  • Rochester Road (Route 4011) in Franklin Park Borough

Additionally, a portion of Reis Run Road (Route 4022/4027) in Franklin Park Borough is down to a single lane due to a land slide. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

