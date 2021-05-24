Blended Festival Nashville - Promo Code
The Blended Festival Nashville is a music, wine, wellness, and food festival. The Blended Festival Nashville Promo Code is "RSVP".
The Blended Festival Nashville will be the best music, wine, and wellness festival of 2021.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended Festival Nashville
— Event Marketing Evolved
The Blended Festival is a new festival experience that mixes the world's most recognized artists, has culinary stages, with wine beer, and liquor. The Blended Festival comes along with dozens of activations and engaging experiences to bring excitement to 3 new cities in 2021. The Blended Festival Nashville will be held at First Horizon Park and tickets are now on sale. As an event insider receive a 10% discount for using the Blended Festival Nashville Promo Code. The Blended Festival Nashville promo code is "RSVP". Use the Blended Festival promo code at checkout when purchasing tickets in the Blended Festival tickets promo code field. The Blended Festival Nashville host some of the best wine experiences for any festival of its size. Celebrity sommelier Matthew Lauren will be present on-site to educate and answer all wine-related questions throughout the weekend. Patrons are encouraged to download the MWS app to track their tastings digitally, as well as interacting with wine brands, and other festival attendees. Wine is not complete without a good and the Blended Festival Nashville provides that for its guests. The culinary experience is one of our favorite highlights of Blended, featuring food truck row, and pop-ups from favorite local restaurants. Additionally, Blended showcases local and nationally renowned chefs, performing high-energy crowd demonstrations, and competitions live from our culinary stage. For the ultimate festival fans, there is the Maxim Village which is its' own party, within the party, offering exclusive access for all VIP ticket holders. The Village features a private bar, restrooms, and preferred viewing of the mainstage. Table and bottle service are available upon request. Tables are limited, Reservations strongly encouraged. Lastly, the Blended Festival Nashville will have a wellness lounge. The WTMS. curates an exciting itinerary of workshops and activities throughout the day, featuring speakers, breath-work sessions, art therapy, exclusive meet and greets, and more. Festival-goers can also take advantage of our lounges massage options, IV drip, water station, and nap pods.
Blended Festival Nashville Lineup
Kaskade, Lil Jon, Bryce Vine, Blanco Brown, Matt Stell, Kim Lee, Brody Jenner X Devine Lucien, Ernest, On The Outside, Bradi Cyrus, Dee Jay Silver, SZNS, Blake Horstmann, Shaylen, Odell, Kylie Frey, Dj Shift, Deuces Wild, Iamnoel, Stretch
Blended Festival Nashville 2021 Tickets
One of the blended festival tickets provides the following.
PLATINUM VIP RESERVED TABLE
$10,000.00
Twelve (12) Tickets with VIP Access to 2-Day Festival
Preferred Viewing of Stage from private Maxim VIP village with couches
2 Hour hosted bar 12p-2p Daily
(2) wine tastings included
VIP Restroom access
Entertainment
Special Access to nearby food vendors
Dedicated Bottle Service with the following:
Three (3) Bottles of Premium Champagne
Two (2) Bottle of Premium Spirits
Assorted Mixers
Blended Festival Nashville Location, Dates, and Times
Dates & Times:
Friday August 13th 4pm-10pm
Saturday August 14th 12pm-10pm
Location:
First Horizon Park
19 Jr Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219
Blended Festival Nashville Promo Code