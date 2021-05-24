Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Missing community corrections inmate arrested

May 21, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) following his job assignment has been arrested in Plymouth, Nebraska. Authorities took Armando Lerma #211543 into custody yesterday and booked him into the Lancaster County jail.

Lerma went missing on May 12, 2021. He started his sentence on May 20, 2020. Lerma was sentenced to three years for drug related charges out of Gage County (marijuana and methamphetamine) as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Lerma has a tentative release date of November 17, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

