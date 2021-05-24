Two weeks to go until Future Armored Vehicles: Active Protection Systems USA – Registration closing soon
SMi Reports: Just two weeks to go until Future Armored Vehicles: Active Protection Systems USA 2021LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don't forget: it is FREE for US military and government personnel, $499 for International and just £999 for commercial organisations to attend. We urge you to register your place as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
An unrivalled opportunity to meet and network virtually with the military and industry decision makers in Vehicle Protection Systems, the experts who will define the future of the technology, and the end-user's who will be tasked with operating this technology
The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download: http://www.fav-aps.com/einpr5
7 Key Highlights You Cannot Afford to Miss:
1. Hear keynote addresses from Mr William Norton, Survivability and Protection Chief Engineer, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army and Mr Troy Tava, Division Chief Active Protection Systems Research Development & Engineering, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army on 'Supporting Army Modernization through the Development, Demonstration and Integration of the Kinetic Energy Active Protection System Program
2. Hear from the DSLT, UK MOD’s Active Protection Research Technical Authority, Mr Tom Newbery, on ‘Assessing The Progress Made In Developing And Implementing An Operational Integrated Protection System’
3. Supporting the U.S. Warfighter with Mission Capability by Providing Essential Information to Decision Makers and Comprehensive Evaluation of Survivability Components and Requirements by Patrick Thompson, Technical Director, Survivability Evaluation Directorate, Army Evaluation Center, US Army
4. Opening keynote briefing on day two by Colonel Kevin Chaney, Project Manager, PMO ASE, PEO IEW&S, US Army on ‘Maximising Long-Term Platform Survivability Against Evolving Threats While Maintaining Combat Effectiveness’
5. PANEL DEBATE: The Path Ahead for Vehicle Protection Systems
• Assessing the current and future operating climates for armored vehicles driving capability requirements
• Overcoming passive protection system limitations through enhanced software developments
• Industry collaboration to create an open architecture, modular system of systems
• Developing APS to create a comprehensive integrated mission system
6. Assessing the Challenges to the Integration of a Modular APS and the Wider Considerations for a Kinetic Hard-Kill System by Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Scott Coulson, Owner and Founder, Mass XV LLC
7. Gain access to key military stakeholders with 5+ hours of informal networking time to chat with peers and colleagues and network with the field-leading decision makers, who will define the future of vehicle protection systems and the experts who will define the future of technology
This is just a snapshot of what you can gain from attending Future Armored Vehicles: Active Protection Systems USA 2021.
Register at http://www.fav-aps.com/einpr5
Attendance is FREE for military and government personnel, $499 for International and just $999 for commercial organisations.
Proudly Sponsored by Leonardo DRS and Danbury Mission Technologies
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
--END—
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here