Accelevents Launches New Brand and Growth Framework; Announces Multi-Event Agreement with Growth Blazers

Accelevents Launches New Brand and Growth Framework

New Look Aligns with Platform Innovation and Vision for Future of Events

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelevents, the leading virtual and hybrid events platform for growth acceleration, announced today a reimagined brand and event growth framework. This new direction represents the company’s evolution and continued dedication to delivering enhanced value to event organizers, marketing professionals, attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors.

Accelevents also announced a new agreement with Growth Blazers, a community for modern marketers and business leaders, to be the primary event technology platform for their Growth Summit & Conference series.

The new Accelevents logo and overall visual identity build upon the established legacy of partnering with corporate brands, non-profit organizations, and event agencies. As the events landscape continues to transform, the new brand identity reflects the forthcoming fluid relationship between virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

“As we look towards the future, events will no longer exist on a finite timeline,” said Jon Kazarian, CEO & Founder of Accelevents. “Our new brand and product advancements embody this notion. It is our belief that events will follow an ‘always on’ framework where brands will partake in ‘tentpole’ in-person events coupled with high-frequency virtual experiences as part of their marketing strategy.”

As part of the brand launch, Accelevents unveiled today a Growth Acceleration Framework to help event organizers and marketers deliver more value to their stakeholders by driving sustainable organizational growth with event technology. Through a series of steps, this framework conceptualizes the process of generating actionable analytics to drive strategic decisions that result in tangible outcomes.

The multi-event partnership with Growth Blazers brings validation to the asserted benefits of leveraging technology to host a series of events. The Accelevents platform will host the upcoming B2B Growth Summit, Brand Growth Summit, HyperGrowth Summit, and the Global Growth Accelerate Conference.

“Accelevents is the #1 events platform for growth acceleration and the perfect fit to run our event ecosystem,” said Vasil Azarov, CEO & Founder of Growth Blazers. “With powerful back-end analytics, it has proven to be a robust technology solution that can deliver growth for us, our exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees.”

Over the last year, Accelevents has experienced significant growth as the platform continues to evolve alongside the emerging needs of event organizers. With a foundation and legacy in face-to-face event technology, Accelevents is also well-positioned to provide solutions for both virtual and hybrid events as in-person events incrementally return.



About Accelevents

Accelevents is an all-in-one virtual & hybrid events platform that empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to create authentic human connections and drive sustainable growth. As a leading event technology platform, Accelevents is redefining the way brands connect with their audiences with a user-friendly yet robust set of customizable and interactive features. Attendees can watch keynote talks, attend multiple breakout sessions, engage within workshops, interact with virtual exhibitors, network with groups or individuals, answer polls, download materials, and participate in live chats.

