eTHikel is the Environmentally Conscious Online Marketplace That Helps Customers Lead an Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

eTHikel is an online retail destination for eco-conscious consumers eTHikel officially launched in January 2021 eTHikel’s pillars are honesty, trust, respect and transparency

The British retail destination sources quality products from trusted sellers with pro-Earth values, helping shoppers reduce their impact on the environment

Responsible living and shopping can be challenging, which is why we give customers all the resources and support they need to change their shopping habits while actively helping the world around us.” — Amerjit Briah, founder and CEO of eTHikel

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTHikel, the environmentally conscious online retail destination, is on a mission to provide customers with the options they need to pursue an eco-friendly life. The British company, launched in 2020, offers a curated marketplace, sourcing quality products only from sellers who share their pro-Earth values. eTHikel offers a range of products from beauty, health and wellbeing, to clothing, accessories, home, garden and food, from over 80 sellers. Each product is carefully vetted and must fall under at least one of eTHikel’s ethics categories, such as Carbon Reduced, Non Animal Tested, Organic, Plastic Free, Vegan, and more.

eTHikel was soft launched in December 2020, with an official launch in January 2021. The company was founded by Amerjit Briah, a successful fintech lawyer and mother of two with a passion for sustainable living. eTHikel was directly inspired by Briah’s own journey with ethical living. Choosing the right lifestyle became a priority for her when she started a family, and the idea of eTHikel was born after seeing the result of plastic pollution first-hand during a trip to South Asia. This experience awakened a desire to learn and help educate others about the impact of unethical trade and products, and the effect they have on individuals, flora and fauna and the environment - through physical and mental health issues, child labour, cruelty to animals, loss of habitat, and other environmental concerns.

eTHikel also brings a luxury department store experience to its online marketplace, creating a beautiful hub for ethical customers. All products are sold and delivered directly from a seller’s warehouse, and the website is committed to data security, following the company’s pillars of honesty, trust, respect and transparency.

eTHikel strives to make a difference, and guide all eco-conscious customers in their ethical journey, whether they are new to sustainable living or an experienced, ethically-aware buyer. eTHikel regularly works with prominent bloggers and expert sellers to deliver insights through its Journal - a guilt-free blog aimed at gently helping readers make lifestyle choices that won’t cost the planet.

“Responsible living and shopping can be challenging, which is why we give customers all the resources and support they need to change their shopping habits while actively helping the world around us” says Amerjit Briah, founder and CEO of eTHikel. “We build a close partnership with our sellers to help them grow, so their success can help make a significant positive change in consumer habits.”

For more information about eTHikel, or to start your sustainable living journey, visit www.ethikel.com

-ENDS-

About eTHikel

eTHikel is a new environmentally conscious online retail destination on a mission to provide customers with the options they need to pursue an eco-friendly life. The British marketplace was founded by fintech lawyer and mum of two Amerjit Briah in January 2021, and aims at helping experienced and non-experienced eco-conscious buyers reduce their impact on the environment - with choices ranging from beauty, health and wellbeing, to clothing, accessories,and home. eTHikel only sources products from carefully vetted suppliers, with a collection of over 1500 products on site, directly sold and delivered by over 80 sellers. All products must fall under at least one of eTHikel’s ethics categories, such as Carbon Reduced, Non Animal Tested, Organic, Plastic Free, Vegan, and more. eTHikel is also committed to data security, following the company’s pillars of honesty, trust, respect and transparency. For more information about eTHikel please visit www.ethikel.com