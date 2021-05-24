Glassbox to Unveil Experience Intelligence Technology at DigitalWorld Event
Analytics platform will usher in the future of digital customer experience at upcoming virtual eventNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox, a leader in digital journey analytics, will reveal the next evolution in customer experience management, Experience Intelligence, at their annual user conference, DigitalWorld.
The DigitalWorld virtual event will bring together leading digital experience experts and practitioners from May 25-26, 2021. Event speakers range in their background and industry of expertise, united by their approach to innovation. Featured speakers include Hakeem Oluseyi, Astrophysicist and Former Space Science Education Lead at NASA, Judith Spitz, Former CIO at Verizon and Dustin Garis, Chief Troublemaker and Former Global Brand Innovation Leader at Procter & Gamble.
In addition, C-Suite Executives, VPs, analysts, engineers, strategists, product marketers and eCommerce experts from top global brands such as Verizon, Dell, Wells Fargo, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Adobe will join Glassbox’s leaders to speak at DigitalWorld, providing energizing insights to all attendees. Across event sessions, DigitalWorld attendees will receive expert guidance on customer journey optimization and business innovation. On May 26th, two sessions with Glassbox co-founder and CTO Yaron Gueta will reveal Glassbox’s vision for Experience Intelligence and the future of customer experience analytics.
As a new component for Glassbox’s digital analytics platform, Experience Intelligence is driven by AI to support faster cross-team collaboration, increase revenues and enhance the overall end-user experience. Key benefits of the platform include:
• Learns user behavior and automatically alerts organizations to activities requiring immediate attention (I.e., fraud, technical errors and negative feedback.)
• Integrates with other business tools, allowing enterprises to see a complete picture of customer behavior and customer experience.
• Provides comprehensive data for all users across sessions, supporting revenue-boosting personalization and segmentation efforts at scale. In addition, shows businesses the impact issues and features will have on revenue, allowing teams to easily prioritize their actions and make informed business decisions.
• Empowers teams to collaborate across departments, using the Experience Intelligence hub as their single source of truth.
“We are proud to be ushering in this game-changing technology to the market. Experience Intelligence marks the dawning of a new age in customer journeys, offering organizations a powerful, effective way to collaborate, react and serve their customers online,” says Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. “Our DigitalWorld event is a gathering place for digital experience innovators and visionaries. We can think of no better venue for introducing Experience Intelligence.”
DigitalWorld is free to attend. Event details and registration information can be found here: https://digitalworld.glassbox.com/.
To learn more about Glassbox, please visit www.glassbox.com.
