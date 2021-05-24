World's Best Connectors Opens Its Business of Recovery Series with a Live Workshop on Sustainability
The World's Best Connectors, a virtual community of CEOs, and the City of Chandler will host Sustainability 101 for C-Suite Executives on June 3, 2021
In 2021, WBC is focusing on educating businesspeople about issues, that are critical to success, but do not receive much public discussion. Sustainability is the subject of first three-hour workshop.”PHOENIX, AZ, US, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a 2020 television episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, comedian John Oliver and Jerry Seinfeld discussed the meaning of "sustainability." Oliver explained that he does not really know what it means; he just knows it is a word that seems to comfort people. "Just say 'We're sustainable' and watch people say "Oh, good. We're going to be okay, Guys," he laughed. Yes, everyone seems to have a different definition of sustainability. Of course, it applies to how to save energy and grow trees. But the restaurant owner or the bed & breakfast owner had to change the way he/she did business in order to sustain business during the pandemic. On June 3, 2021, The World's Best Connectors (WBC) is hosting a workshop--Sustainability 101 for C-Suite Executives--in Chandler, Arizona, to discuss the many meanings of sustainability and how any business person can use it to boost profits.
WBC is a virtual community of CEOs, who help other executives enhance their "5C's," which are defined as connections to family, employees, clients, government, and the media. WBC's theme for 2021 is The Business of Recovery. While, initially hit hard by COVID-19, the Phoenix metropolitan area is on track to make one of the fastest economic recoveries in the country. "In 2021, WBC is focusing on educating businesspeople about issues, that are critical to success, but do not receive much public discussion. Sustainability is the subject of first three-hour workshop," says CEO Denise Meridith.
Sustainability 101 for C-Suite Executives, which will be held live (masks will be encouraged) at West Alley BBQ, 111 W. Boston Street in Chandler, Arizona, is an example of private/public partnerships. City of Chandler Councilman OD Harris and WBC LLC are both anxious to help local businesses, like this restaurant, recover post-COVID. All of the WBC workshops will include real, relevant case studies from active business owners. In this case, Clarence McAllister, Chair of the Board of Western Rare Earths, Roslyn Williams, CEO of Matters of Senior Living, and Bardo Brantley, Owner of West Alley BBQ, will describe what sustainability means to their businesses.
Speakers, such as Thomas Barr of Local First Arizona and Ashley Weisman of Greenlight Solutions Foundation, will provide the 3Rs (resources, references, and referrals)--valuable advice and tools for businesspeople. Finally, keynote speaker Alejandro Juarez Crawford, CEO of RebelBase, who has dealt with these issues internationally, will join the audience virtually to deliver his observations in a talk called Sustainability Means Going Beyond the Usual Suspects. Business leaders can register immediately at https://thewbcs.com/events/sustainability-101-for-c-suite-executives/
WBC will be offering three more 3-hour workshops: Planning for or Coping with Mergers & Acquisitions (July 12, 2021), How to Strengthen the Links in Your Supply Chain (August 11, 2021), and Succession: Next Up? (September 25, 2021). These workshops will be live, virtual or hybrid, depending on location, and any COVID-related restrictions. Regardless, all will be limited in size to encourage networking among attendees and questions and answers with speakers. Interested business owners can sign up for any of the workshops individually at https://thewbcs.com/events. Companies who would like to sponsor any or all of these events should contact worldsbestconnectors@gmail.com immediately.
But there is a special deal for Arizonans. For a limited time, this week only, Arizona business leaders are being encouraged to register by May 31, 2021, for the entire Business of Recovery campaign: getting tickets to all four (4) workshops for the price of three (3). Again, this offer has very limited availability and is first-come, first-served, for those who sign up at https://conta.cc/3wuRqNy
Life after COVID is being called "the new normal" for a reason: business will never be as it was pre-pandemic. But, ultimately CEOs can make changes that will not only restore their productivity, but increase it. It is incumbent on business leaders to be open to learning about, investing in, and trying new ideas and suggestions, and to sharing/applying lessons learned from others since March 2020. These workshops provide that opportunity.
