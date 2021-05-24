Exploring the Use of Blockchain Technology to Improve Food Security in Western Kenya
AgUnity along with partners Virginia Tech and Egerton University deploy custom smartphone and OS solution to producers, traders, and retailers in Western Kenya
We at AgUnity see this project as an incredibly innovative one that enables academic researchers to connect the last mile with blockchain technology to support improved food security and nutrition.”KAKAMEGA COUNTY, WESTERN KENYA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgUnity along with partners Virginia Tech (Virginia, United States) and Egerton University (Njoro, Kenya) are traveling to Kakamega County, located in western Kenya, this week to distribute AgUnity phones to producers, traders, and retailers of African indigenous vegetables (AIVs). The community-based organization, New Vision, will also be receiving phones to support their farmers in marketing their vegetables in the county.
— David Davies, Founder & CEO
The Exploring the Use of Blockchain Technology to Improve Food Security Through African Indigenous Vegetables in Western Kenya project is funded by USAID via the LASER PULSE project led by Purdue University. AgUnity is the primary research translation partner for this project. Building upon the AgUnity smartphone application and OS solution for tracking agricultural products, the app has been customized for the AIV value chain to increase the flow of vegetables through to the end consumer to help increase food and nutrition security in the county.
The first part of this project was dedicated to understanding the AIV value chain and the pain points of its actors. It is with great pleasure that we can announce that a prototype has been developed and will be tested in the field over the coming months. This phase of the project will include several update releases, rounds of user testing as part of the participatory design process, monthly reporting from the app, troubleshooting, reporting, and training of Egerton University faculty and students on blockchain technology and coding. It will culminate with an exciting Hackathon event (expected September 2021) that will see teams of Egerton University students code applets to address pain points of value chain actors that will be deployed within the super app ecosystem.
We at AgUnity see this project as an incredibly innovative one that enables academic researchers to connect the last mile with blockchain technology to support improved food security and nutrition. The vision is to scale up this model, so if you are a university or associated stakeholder interested in implementing a similar project in your region - get in touch with one of our partnership managers to explore how! www.agunity.com/contact-us
About LASER PULSE
LASER (Long-term Assistance and SErvices for Research) PULSE (Partners for University-Led Solutions Engine) is a five-year, $70M program funded through USAID’s Innovation, Technology, and Research Hub, that delivers research-driven solutions to field-sourced development challenges in USAID interest countries. A consortium led by Purdue University, with core partners Catholic Relief Services, Indiana University, Makerere University, and the University of Notre Dame, implements the LASER PULSE program through a growing network of 2,500+ researchers and development practitioners in 61 countries.
This publication was made possible through support provided by the Center for Development Research, U.S. Global Development Lab (Lab), U.S. Agency for International Development, through the LASER PULSE Program under the terms of Cooperative Agreement No. 7200AA18CA00009. The opinions expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Nurvitria Kristofikova
AgUnity
+62 877-8102-0220
hello@agunity.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn