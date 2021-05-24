The Great Popsicle Giveaway: Sidewalk Talk is Handing Out Popsicles in 50 Cities on May 29th
Sidewalk Talk is Taking to the Streets of the World For Mental Health Awareness Month to Get #BackTogetherBetterSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past year has been difficult for everyone. As the pandemic began to spread, mental health and interpersonal communication began to diminish; skyrocketing the rates of anxiety and depression. Sidewalk Talk, the world’s premier nonprofit listening project, is taking to the streets of over 50 cities on May 29th to hand out popsicles in honor of their 6th anniversary and mental health awareness month.
As the world begins its tactful plan of reopening and the introduction of normalcy, Sidewalk Talk is welcoming their community back with open arms and open ears. Sidewalk Talk cultivates powerful listening events in public spaces for greater community belonging, engaged work teams, and improved physical and mental health.
Sidewalk Talk has volunteer chapters in over fifty cities in fourteen countries, dedicated to hosting street listening events that bring their communities closer together. In addition to street listening events, Sidewalk Talk has strategically implemented training programs designed to teach effective communication with an emphasis on active listening.
Programs include HEAR, an 11-week human connection, listening skills training; and Wish You Knew Me, a live training on how to have difficult conversations with loved ones. Volunteers at Sidewalk Talk are highly trained individuals whose skills are tailored to crisis intervention and heart-centered listening; rooted in empathy and acceptance.
"Sidewalk Talk is about creating connection by listening in public spaces. By inviting everyone to join in on May 29th to gift popsicles to neighbors, family, or strangers on the street, we hope to ease the stress of coming out of quarantine by creating a shared moment of joy, setting an intention to come #BackTogetherBetter, and cherish and protect human connection." - Traci Ruble, Founder
Through proof of concept, dedication to community, and unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between mental health and accessibility; Sidewalk Talk’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.
To celebrate six years, bring awareness to the mental health crisis, and welcome our communities back to normalcy after a long year, Sidewalk Talk cordially invites everyone around the world to join in the cause on May 29th as we get #BackTogetherBetter. No matter where one resides, we can all do our part to cheerfully welcome our neighbors back with a smile, and a popsicle.
To learn more about Sidewalk Talk, please visit: https://www.sidewalk-talk.org/
About Sidewalk Talk
Sidewalk Talk is a non-profit community listening project dedicated to cultivating connected communities across the world. Founded by psychotherapist Traci Ruble in 2015, Sidewalk Talk has since gathered over 8,000 non-therapist volunteers in over fourteen countries and fifty-three cities. Sidewalk Talk offers heart-centered listening events in public spaces to bridge the gap between mental health and accessibility while breaking the stigma surrounding therapy and asking for help. In addition to street listening events around the world, Sidewalk Talk creates team listening programs designed to strengthen the morale of businesses and organizations.
