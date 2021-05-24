Dominique Morales, CEO of M Clique Marketing, Awarded Top 100 Leaders In Marketing and Advertising by MARsum
The Exclusive Honor is Bestowed Among Those Who Have Displayed Exceptional Work in the Field of Marketing and AdvertisingMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital renaissance society has seen over the past two decades has brought forth a new era of marketing and advertising. This dynamic shift has challenged marketing professionals to adapt, adjust, innovate, and think outside of the box. In a hundred-billion dollar industry, few change makers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to be considered for MARsum’s Top 100 Leaders in Marketing and Advertising. Marketing Clique (M Clique) is proud to announce that Founder and CEO, Dominique Morales has recently been awarded the honor of being included in MARsum’s Top 100 Leaders in Marketing.
MARsum is a global summit that will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 29 - July 01, 2021, which brings together the industry’s finest to recognize the year’s Top 100 Leaders in their niche. M Clique’s very own Dominique Morales is honored to be a speaker and receive this elite honor for exceptional work, innovation, and dedication in her field amongst an elite group of high performing individuals and companies.
The global multicultural agency, Marketing Clique acts as a true partner to their client base; crafting custom-tailored digital and experiential marketing solutions to reach their partner goals. Founded in 2016, M Clique was created to redefine industry standards to provide brands and businesses the opportunity to partner hand-in-hand, with an agency rooted in passion, creativity, and purpose to take their vision to the masses.
“As we slowly overcome the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, and its affect to our partners, predominately Small to Midsized Businesses, it was more important then ever to be an ally as we took them from pivot to pivot. Reinforcing our core value of trust, transparency and partnership for optimal results.” - Dominique Morales, CEO & Founder of M Clique
With a strong and experienced team, Dominique and the M Clique team have rapidly become a globally recognized agency in just five short years. Crucial to their success has been the forging of a team with some of the most effective, experienced, and creative professionals who provide their clientele a distinctive extension of their business marketing team. Young but mighty, the M Clique team carries a cumulative 25+ years of experience, working with brands of all sizes and industries.
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to cultivating creative solutions for their clients; M Clique’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Dominique’s prestigious inclusion in MARsum’s Top 100 Leaders in Marketing and Advertising.
About The Marketing Clique
The Marketing Clique (M Clique) is a multicultural, woman-owned, woman-run marketing agency. Founded in 2016 by Dominique Morales, M Clique is a clique of strategists who help brands get ahead, get noticed, and get their message across in multicultural markets. Based in Miami and serving clients all around the world, the team at M Clique exudes marketing professionalism and passion in all of its forms, from events and technology to creativity and design. Offering full-service marketing strategies from paid advertising to content marketing, events, and everything in between; the expert team at M Clique is passionate about cultivating creative change through innovative strategies for every client.
