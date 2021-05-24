Recruiting for Good Announces Ten-Year-Old LA Soccer Girl A Fans for Good Winner
Congratulations to our Fan for Good, LA Girl, GG.EGO (her nickname). And look forward to seeing who she will be inviting next to participate.”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Congratulations to our Fan for Good, LA ten-year-old girl, GG.Ego (her nickname). We're rewarding her a French National Soccer Team Jersey!"
The purpose is to teach kids that in life when you participate and use your creative talent, you can win rewards.
The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who submitted a drawing and won a jersey.
Recruiting for Good is making the contest a sweet Pay-It-Forward experience for kids.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We look forward to seeing who GG.Ego will invite to participate in Kids are Fans for Good!"
About
Kids are Fans for Good is a creative drawing contest inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname.) The contest is for passionate K to Middle School soccer fans; every week the funnest drawing wins fan gear from their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good, is sponsoring the meaningful creative drawing contest that teaches kids to participate in life and to use their creative talent to win rewards. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com. The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who just completed a drawing and earned a reward. Making the contest a sweet Pay-It-Forward experience for kids!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com
Are you a passionate sweet soccer mom that loves to make a positive impact? Join to help girls travel. Simply, connect a girls soccer team intent on traveling to the 2023 Women's World Cup to Recruiting for Good. Our staffing agency works collaboratively with parents to reward referrals to companies hiring talented professionals with funding for travel. To learn more visit www.HelpGirlsTravel.com
Companies that send jobs to Recruiting for Good and retain the staffing agency for search can adopt a girls soccer team. A portion of every full-time placement fee will help fund team travel for the 2023 Women's Soccer in Australia and New Zealand (for the next two years.) To learn more visit www.AdoptaSoccerTeam.com
