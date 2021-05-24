Iraq oil cash: $150 billion stolen from the nation for the reason that US-led invasion of 2003

“Of the close to a thousand billion dollars made from oil since 2003, an estimated $150 billion of stolen money has been smuggled out of Iraq,” Salih said in a televised speech.

The statement came as the Iraqi President submitted a draft Corrupt Funds Recovery Act to the Iraqi Parliament.

“The draft law seeks to strengthen the powers of Iraqi nation in order to recover money stolen in corrupt deals, to hold corrupt people accountable and bring them to justice,” according to Salih.

He urged Iraqi lawmakers to discuss and approve the proposed legislation “to help curb this dangerous scourge that has deprived our people of enjoying the wealth of their country for many years.”

Salih said the stolen money would be enough to significantly improve Iraq’s finances. According to Salih, the legislation would seek to recover the misappropriated funds through the cooperation of other governments and in partnership with international bodies. “Here I reiterate Iraq’s call, which we have previously…

