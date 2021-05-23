May 23, 2021 Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment Offense: 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. At approximately 9:15am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the attached photos. Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. ###