Traffic alert - lane reduction on Rt 14 in E Montpellier

Travel on Vermont Route 14 North in East Montpelier is currently reduced to one lane of traffic due to a vehicle crash. This is in the area of the Bragg Farm, between Route 2 and Coburn Rd. Currently there’s no estimate on how long this will remain.

Specific details on the crash are not yet available, updates will be provided when possible. Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

