ZP Realty Capital LLC A/K/A Zev Pollak Co LLC Secures $49,200,000 Loan for a Class A Apartment Building In Nyack NY

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zev Pollak president of ZP Realty Capital LLC is proud to announce that ZP Realty Capital LLC A/K/A Zev Pollak Co LLC Has recently secured $49,200,00 in financing for Pavion Apartments In the Village of Nyack NY. Pavion Apartments is newly developed Eco - Conscious, green certified , class A, two, three story elevator apartment buildings in a garden style setting.

Pavion apartments is centrally located rental project, in a charming and culturally rich community. It is Just few minutes walk from downtown Nyack in one direction and the freeways that connect to the rest of the world in another.

Pavion is located on the Hudson Link Bus line connecting Rockland and Westchester Counties. Palisades Center, a four story shopping mall with over 200 stores is just a few miles away.

The property contains 135 units with good mix of studio, one, two and three bedrooms including loft and duplex units, all with modern up to date kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include gym, pool, roof terrace and gardens, conference room , lounge area and package room ,self serve dog wash station with washer & dryer for pet blankets and beddings, storage spaces, indoor and outdoor parking and Bluetooth enabled electric car charging station.

The loan featured low 10 years fixed rate for the full 10 years, with four years interest payment only, then 30 years amortization schedule. The loan was negotiated by Zev Pollak and place with Wall Street lender.

"We are very happy to have closed this transaction in the midst of a pandemic and new economic reality" says Zev Pollak.

We thank the attorneys, the loan underwriters, the appraisers and the loan officer for the quick turnaround and for the smooth and efficient closing.

The loan proceeds paid off the existing construction loan and most of the equity of the hard and soft costs of the project.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately held real estate company based in New York. The company has a long history of negotiating favorable financing for properties in New York and elsewhere in the USA