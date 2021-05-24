Blended Festival Austin - Promo Code
The Blended Festival in Austin is a wine/music festival. The Blended Festival promo code is "RSVP" for discount tickets.
What is the Blended Festival in Austin? The Blended Festival in Austin is live music, culinary station with Wine and Craft Cocktails. The Blended Festival provides a welcome center with a high level of excitement upon entrance to the event. Guests are greeted by a marketplace of vendors, showcasing unique activations, while providing samples and retail options to festivalgoers. There is even a way to save on tickets, when purchasing tickets to the Blended Festival use the promo code "RSVP" for discount tickets to the blended festival. The Blended Festival Austin promo code is "RSVP", the Blended Festival Nashville promo code is "RSVP" and the Blended Festival San Diego promo code is "RSVP". The live music at the Blended Festival can be described as a fine wine, the talent lineup is a curated blend, with something for everyone to enjoy. For all 3 events the main stage kicks off at 4 pm on Friday, and 12pm Saturday. The Festival also provides wine lovers wine tenting as a centerpiece of Blended Fest! Presented by My Wine Society, all ticket holders are given two complimentary tastings, with additional tastings available for purchase. No music festival would be complete without the food. The culinary experience is one of the favorite highlights of Blended, featuring food truck row, and pop-ups from favorite local restaurants. Additionally, Blended showcases local and nationally renowned chefs, performing high-energy crowd demonstrations, and competitions live from the culinary stage. For the ultimate party goers, there is the Maxim Village is its' own party, within the party, offering exclusive access for all VIP ticket holders. The Village features a private bar, restrooms, and preferred viewing of the mainstage. Lastly, there is a wellness component that has become a part of the footprint of the Blended Festival scene in recent years. We are proud to partner with When The Music Stops (WTMS.) a non-profit that works with today's biggest artists and industry professionals, normalizing mental health and burnout.
There are multiple levels of the Blended Festival tickets GA Pass, VIP Keepsake, and Premium VIP all-inclusive.
Blended Festival Locations Dates and Time
Blended Festival Nashville (First Horizon Field - 19 Jr Gilliam Way, Nashville TN 37219)
Friday, August 13th - 4 PM
Saturday, August 14th - 12 PM
Blended Festival Austin (The Long Center for Performing Arts - 701 W Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704)
Friday, September 10th - 4 PM
Saturday, September 11th - 12 PM
Blended Festival San Diego (Embarcadero Park North - 500 Kettner BLVD, San Diego CA 92101)
Friday, October 15th - 4 PM
Saturday, October 16th - 12 PM
