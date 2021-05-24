SFA Therapeutics Selected as 2021 Company and Pitch Presentation Award Honoree at 11th Annual BioPartnering Conference

A new paradigm in treating chronic inflammatory diseases

Award Honoree in Therapeutics & Enabling Technologies

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioNJ announced the winners of its 2021 Company and Pitch Presentation Competition held in conjunction with the organization's 11th Annual BioPartnering Conference. Presented in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation on May 18 and 19, the Conference brought together life sciences professionals from 9 countries and 20 states as well as the District of Columbia and featured nearly 70 company and pitch presentations, hundreds of 1:1 partnering meetings and plenary sessions led by industry leaders and world-renowned research institutions from the region.

The 2021 Company and Pitch Presentation Award Honoree in Therapeutics & Enabling Technologies is Ira Spector, Ph.D., MBA CEO, SFA Therapeutics, Inc.

"On behalf of the millions of patients who suffer from autoimmune diseases, we are delighted that our work is beginning to gain recognition," said Ira Spector, CEO of SFA Therapeutics.

"Our team appreciates the efforts of BioNJ, and the conference co-sponsors J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation for their continued support and commitment."

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is currently enrolling patients in our proof-of-concept Phase 1b clinical trial in psoriasis at Temple Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.

