21A501620/ DUI / crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A501620

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/22/21 @ approximately 0730 hours

STREET: US RT 5

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler Jacobs

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive front end

INJURIES: none-life threatening

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, responded to a single vehicle crash on US RT 5 in Barton. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle colliding with a guard rail and then a tree. The operator was transported to North Country Hospital for none life threatening injuries. The operator was processed for suspicion of DUI.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881