21A501620/ DUI / crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501620
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/22/21 @ approximately 0730 hours
STREET: US RT 5
TOWN: Barton
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler Jacobs
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: extensive front end
INJURIES: none-life threatening
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, responded to a single vehicle crash on US RT 5 in Barton. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle colliding with a guard rail and then a tree. The operator was transported to North Country Hospital for none life threatening injuries. The operator was processed for suspicion of DUI.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881