NYSOFA Partners with Counties for In-home Vaccinations May 21, 2021 | 4:45 PM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA Partners with Counties for In-home Vaccinations

Vaccinating all New Yorkers is a top priority for returning to some semblance of normalcy. Not everyone is able to travel to one of the many sites that are offering COVID-19 vaccines.

New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.

Find help getting vaccinated in your area