Westminster Barracks: DUI #2/Violation of Conditions of Release/DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101980
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Miller
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5-22-21/1830
INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Rd (US Route 5) Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release, Operating After
Suspension- Criminal.
ACCUSED: Michael Nauceder
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5-22-21, at approximately 1830, Vermont State Troopers
from the Westminster Barracks responded to a disturbance on Missing Link Rd in
Rockingham. Upon their arrival they located Michael Nauceder who was under the
influence of alcohol. It was determined that he had recently driven to the
location and was under the influence when he drove there. Nauceder's license is
currently suspended for a prior DUI. He also has conditions of release not to
consume alcohol or operate a vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-1-21 / 1100
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.