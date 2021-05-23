Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks: DUI #2/Violation of Conditions of Release/DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101980

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Miller                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 5-22-21/1830

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missing Link Rd (US Route 5) Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions of Release, Operating After

Suspension- Criminal.

 

ACCUSED: Michael Nauceder                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5-22-21, at approximately 1830, Vermont State Troopers

from the Westminster Barracks responded to a disturbance on Missing Link Rd in

Rockingham. Upon their arrival they located Michael Nauceder who was under the

influence of alcohol. It was determined that he had recently driven to the

location and was under the influence when he drove there. Nauceder's license is

currently suspended for a prior DUI. He also has conditions of release not to

consume alcohol or operate a vehicle. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-1-21 / 1100            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Westminster Barracks: DUI #2/Violation of Conditions of Release/DLS

