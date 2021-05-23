Atletico Madrid battle again in opposition to Valladolid to pip Actual Madrid to La Liga title

Luis Suarez said he was grateful to Atletico Madrid for “trusting in me” as his winning goal helped them edge city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title in dramatic fashion.

Diego Simeone’s men trailed to Oscar Plano’s strike for Real Valladolid but they turned the match around in the second half through an Angel Correa goal and Suarez’s coolly taken effort.

Although Real scored twice late on to beat Villarreal 2-1, they came up short as they needed Atletico to drop points.

Uruguay striker Suarez started the season being told by Barca boss Ronald Koeman he was not in his plans for this season but went on to score 21 league goals – including the decisive one.

A tearful Suarez said afterwards: “I am delighted the way Atletico have appreciated me and given me the chance to keep showing I can perform on this stage. I thank them for trusting in me. A lot of people have suffered with me, my wife, my children.

“I have been playing football for many years and this is the year my family and I…