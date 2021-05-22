May 22, 2021 Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1900 Block of 8th Street, Northwest (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the 1900 Block of 8th Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:20 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, 28 year-old Moises Motto, of Rockville, MD was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).