5.22.21 Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2900 Block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest

May 22, 2021 Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2900 Block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the 2900 Block of Adams Mill Road, Northwest. At approximately 8:45 am, the suspect approached the female victim, on a trail, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with the intention of committing a sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, 33 year-old William Rios Hernandez, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

