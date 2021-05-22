St. Johnsbury / Burglary & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A402016
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/08/21 0330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jason Cook
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VICTIM: Erin & Brent Darling
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/08/21, at approximately 0330 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to an active break in at a residence on Powder Spring Road, in Groton, VT. The male, later identified as Jason Cook, entered the residence and kicked another door into the residence. The homeowners who were home at the time of the break in, advised they were armed and made it known to Cook. Cook then fled the house on foot before Troopers arrived. The homeowners said they did not know who he was and they caught him with video surveillance. On 05/19/21, Cook was located and arrested in Newport, VT, for unrelated warrants and is being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 0830
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility, for other warrants.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.