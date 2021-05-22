Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Burglary & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402016

TROOPER: David Garces                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/21 0330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Jason Cook                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

VICTIM: Erin & Brent Darling

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/08/21, at approximately 0330 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to an active break in at a residence on Powder Spring Road, in Groton, VT. The male, later identified as Jason Cook, entered the residence and kicked another door into the residence. The homeowners who were home at the time of the break in, advised they were armed and made it known to Cook. Cook then fled the house on foot before Troopers arrived. The homeowners said they did not know who he was and they caught him with video surveillance. On 05/19/21, Cook was located and arrested in Newport, VT, for unrelated warrants and is being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/28/21  0830       

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility, for other warrants.   

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury / Burglary & Unlawful Mischief

