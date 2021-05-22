5.22.21 Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast

May 22, 2021 Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Quarles Street, Northeast. At approximately 10:16 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The subjects then engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The subjects then fled the scene. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the attachment. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.