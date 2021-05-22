RE: Road Closure -US RT 4 E
Roadway is open.
US Route 4 E is closed at this time between Exit 4 and Exit 6 in Castleton due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being rerouted.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.
Please drive carefully.