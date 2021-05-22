Bayern Munich 5-2 Augsburg: Robert Lewandowski breaks goalscoring report

Lewandowski has 53 goals in 46 games for club and country this season

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored in the last minute of the season to break Gerd Muller’s 49-year record of Bundesliga goals in a campaign.

Lewandowski looked poised to be frustrated but pounced in the 90th minute for his 41st goal of the season.

The Poland striker now has 53 goals in 46 games for club and country heading into Euro 2020.

The home side scored four times in the first half against Augsburg with Manuel Neuer also saving a penalty.

Bayern stars say farewell

Bayern, who had already wrapped up their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title, said goodbye to their manager and a number of star players who will leave this summer.

Hansi Flick was appointed in November 2019 and claimed the Champions League, two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup during his spell in charge.

David Alaba and Javi Martinez are soon out of contract and both played their final games for the side, as did…