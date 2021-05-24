Safe, Secure, and Seamless: Blaze Cybersecurity Solutions are Now Available on AWS Marketplace
How Blaze’s Custom Tailored Solutions are Revolutionizing the Future of CybersecurityNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past two decades, the rise of the digital renaissance has ushered in a new era of opportunities, industries, and innovations in online formats to change the way society functions. Due to this virtual boom in technology, unprecedented security issues continue to arise in businesses of all sizes, and all industries. As the technology around us changes, we need modern solutions to match. Dedicated to helping businesses navigate this dynamic digital landscape, Blaze Information Security is proud to announce that their custom-tailored cybersecurity solutions are now available on Amazon AWS Marketplace.
One security breach can make or break a business, but for those unfamiliar with tech, cybersecurity can seem incredibly daunting and confusing. To help take the stress out of the equation to help business owners focus on the task at hand, Blaze Information Security integrates a top-tier line of defense to fit the intricate needs of any business in various industries.
"The recent years have seen several businesses quickly adopt a cloud-first approach, but the potential exposure and cyber risks of these new technologies are not always fully understood by many organizations. Blaze aids companies to understand these risks, helping them to mitigate and fix security vulnerabilities, proactively improving their defenses and ensuring a secure and compliant environment.” - Wilberto Filho, Blaze CEO
Offering a variety of services, Blaze’s expert IT security assessments can now be easily purchased on Amazon Marketplace to provide an immediate solution for security-conscious online businesses around the world. By providing vendor security assessments and penetration testing services, Blaze helps each of their clients fulfill compliance standards in no time flat.
Available AWS Marketplace services include:
- Cloud penetration testing
- Real-world spear-phishing assessments
- Mobile application penetration testing
- Continuous application security scanning for AWS
- AWS cloud security review
- Web application and API penetration testing
Blaze’s comprehensive penetration testing meets any SOC 2 type II, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and vendor assessment pentest requirements. This cutting-edge technology is redefining the way modern businesses function and thrive in a digital environment without the worry and dread of IT security threats.
"We are delighted to be part of a select group of companies offering services in Amazon's AWS Marketplace. As one of the very first cybersecurity boutiques to offer services through the marketplace, we want to provide organizations worldwide a seamless way to strengthen their resilience against cyber attacks.” - Julio Fort, Blaze Director of Services
Through years of experience, a proven track record, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes; Blaze’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the help of Amazon’s AWS Marketplace.
To learn more about Blaze Information Security, please visit https://www.blazeinfosec.com.
About Blaze Information Security:
Blaze Information Security is a privately held cybersecurity firm born from years of combined experience and international presence. Based in Portugal and Brazil, Blaze has secured satellite presence in the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland to serve an international clientele in over thirteen countries. Offering custom tailored cybersecurity solutions for online businesses, Blaze’s elite team of hackers and security experts believe in technical excellence rooted in unparalleled experience to deliver complex projects for SMBs and enterprises in industries that include banking, fintech, oil, gas, retail, technology, e-commerce, startups, and many more. Easily purchased on Amazon Marketplace, Blaze’s cybersecurity assessments and penetration testing services can be used to meet customers' SOC 2 type II, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and vendor assessment pentest requirements.
AWS Marketplace: https://amzn.to/3bLk8Sg
Website
Joana Adaixo
Blaze Information Security
+1 347-892-4783
pr@blazeinfosec.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn