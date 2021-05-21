Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 3500 Block of 12th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the 3500 block of 12th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:29 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency and property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/dwcLlk95E8Y

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

